Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of RF opened at $19.34 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

