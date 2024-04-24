Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.97.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$19.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.58. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

