Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY24 guidance at $5.01-5.43 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 1.1 %

ITGR opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $121.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

View Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.