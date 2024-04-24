Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 7.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $338.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $342.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

