Reviewing Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) & Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Metals and Ecosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 1,954.24 -$23.94 million ($0.26) -1.99 Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Ecosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aqua Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aqua Metals and Ecosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aqua Metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 479.15%.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Ecosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -79.26% -58.09% Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Ecosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems. The company provides bio-remediation services for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. Its products include Tank-Eze Wastewater Tablets, which provide active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe aerobic microorganisms to clean, control odor, and keep wastewater systems running with reduced downtime; Trap-Eze Grease Trap Tablets that offer active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe anaerobic and aerobic microorganisms to clean, deodorize, and keep grease traps running with reduced downtime; and Wash-Eze Car Wash Tablet, which reduces noxious odors, spotting, and other problems associated with the use of reclaimed water. The company primarily sells its products to municipalities, retail consumers, commercial and industrial users, food processors, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, and the janitorial supply industry through a network of master distributors, full line distributors, and sales representatives. Ecosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Jericho, New York.

