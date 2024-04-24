RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

