KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $99,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

