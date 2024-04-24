Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,917,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NWBI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

