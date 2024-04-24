Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.97. 2,288,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

