Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.8 %

Wabash National stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 139,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,739. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Wabash National

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.