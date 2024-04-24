QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27, Zacks reports. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

QCR Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of QCRH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The stock has a market cap of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

