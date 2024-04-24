Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $2.14

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00090953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.14020209 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

