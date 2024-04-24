SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

