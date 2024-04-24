SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 16,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,041. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

