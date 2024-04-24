SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 3,245,509 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.