SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 3,245,509 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
