SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,959 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

