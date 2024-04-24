Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 221 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 85,643 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 92,661 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

