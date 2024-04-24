Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

