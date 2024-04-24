RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,274 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.