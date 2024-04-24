Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. 1,183,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,703. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.