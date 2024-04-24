Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FDS stock opened at $420.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

