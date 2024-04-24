TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

