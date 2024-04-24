Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Telephone and Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.16 billion 0.34 -$500.00 million ($5.05) -3.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone and Data Systems.

80.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems -9.69% 0.21% 0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.51%.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home Wi-Fi services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services; and communication services in underserved areas. The company sells its products through retail stores, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

