Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

