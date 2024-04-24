Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 120,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,980. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

