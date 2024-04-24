Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

