Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

XELB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

