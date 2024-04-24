Ursa Fund Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 2.3% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,217,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 506,693 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 357,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
