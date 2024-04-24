Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.66 ($0.26), with a volume of 65364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.16 ($0.25).

Walker Crips Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,002.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.86.

Walker Crips Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

