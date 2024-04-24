Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,568 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,570. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $316.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

