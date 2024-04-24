Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,123 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

