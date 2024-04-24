Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 22,278,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,042. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

