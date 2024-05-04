Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

