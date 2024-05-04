Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.