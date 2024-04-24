Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

McKesson stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $535.42. The stock had a trading volume of 409,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.15.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

