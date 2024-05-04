Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,216,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 222,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of O traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 9,076,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.