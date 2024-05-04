Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $55,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,100. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

