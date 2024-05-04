Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY24 guidance to $12.95-13.15 EPS.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.68. 1,722,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,373. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

