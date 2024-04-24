Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

DOV traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

