Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $66.13. Approximately 904,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,629,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,079 shares of company stock worth $8,769,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

