Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.14. 1,462,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,062. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.