CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 0.5% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.72. 278,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,806,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

