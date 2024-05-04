Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Weis Markets Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Weis Markets stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 66,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,560. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on WMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Weis Markets Company Profile
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
