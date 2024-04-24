Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 6,291,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,648,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

