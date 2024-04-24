Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.66 and last traded at $153.05. Approximately 15,417,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 73,188,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

