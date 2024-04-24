Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 1,584,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,331,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.