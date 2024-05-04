Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 12,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

