LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,070 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE STLA opened at $21.86 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

