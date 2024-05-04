Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $99,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

TEAM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.52. 1,526,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock worth $60,110,850. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.