Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.53. 322,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

